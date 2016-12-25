Local church delivers Christmas Eve homily

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Sunday morning viewers of 22News saw a special edition of our religious program “Chalice of Salvation” today.

“Chalice” aired the Christmas Eve Mass, which was celebrated Saturday at Saint Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield. Springfield Diocese Bishop Mitchell Rozanski delivered his Christmas Eve homily, with a message of love.

Rozanski said, “In following the example of Jesus’ love, we too are called to bring his light to the darkness of our world.  Only the light of love can overcome the darkness of hatred and division.”

Chalice of salvation has been airing on WWLP for 59 years. It’s produced entirely by the Diocese of Springfield’s Catholic Communications Corporation.

