House fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters are working on a house fire in downtown Holyoke.

A Holyoke fire dispatcher told 22News that a house was on fire at 1360 Dwight Street.

The fire started in the upper level of a three-story house at 1360 Dwight street around 10:30 Sunday night.

We’re told the fire was in the attic and the second floor ceiling.

Holyoke fire fighters are trying to extinguish this fire in a three-story, three-family house at 1360 Dwight street.

The fire appears to be on the 3rd floor of this home.

Several streets are blocked off, including parts of Dwight Street and Monroe street.

There are multiple fire crews from nearby municipalities assisting with this fire.