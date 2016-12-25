George Washington re-enactors set for river crossing

2,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 18 cannons made original trip in 1776

download By Published: Updated:
John Godzieba, second from left, portraying Gen. George Washington, walks with his troops during a re-enactment of Washington's historic crossing of the Delaware River, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
John Godzieba, second from left, portraying Gen. George Washington, walks with his troops during a re-enactment of Washington's historic crossing of the Delaware River, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — George Washington is set for his annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River.

John Godzieba, portraying Gen. George Washington, walks off a Durham boat on the New Jersey side of the river during a re-enactment of Washington's historic crossing of the Delaware River, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
John Godzieba, portraying Gen. George Washington, walks off a Durham boat on the New Jersey side of the river. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

The 64th annual re-enactment of Washington’s daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river is slated to kick off from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon.

The annual Christmas tradition draws families and fans of history to both sides of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.

Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

John Godzieba, standing second from right, portraying Gen. George Washington, looks towards New Jersey from a Durham boat during a re-enactment of Washington's historic crossing of the Delaware River, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
John Godzieba, standing second from right, portraying Gen. George Washington, looks towards New Jersey from a Durham boat. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s