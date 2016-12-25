Freezing Rain Advisory in effect for Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts Monday afternoon and Monday evening. It is in effect from 3 PM to 11 PM for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and from 1PM until 10PM for Berkshire County.

* Hazard types…light freezing rain

* Accumulations…a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain. Cannot rule out some sleet also mixing in.

* Timing…patches of light freezing rain could break out mid afternoon Monday but it is more likely early Monday evening.

* Impacts… the main impact will be a light coating of ice on untreated roadways and sidewalks, which can be dangerous for motorists and pedestrians.

* Winds…south 5 to 10 mph.

* Temperatures…in the upper 20s and lower 30s. After about 11 PM temperatures will have warmed to above freezing.

Precautionary/preparedness actions… A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.