Former church parishioners meet outside church to celebrate Christmas

On special occasions they still hold services outside of the church

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
mater-dolorosa-vigil

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This was another bittersweet Christmas day for parishioners of the Mater Dolorosa church in Holyoke.

Dozens of men and women spent Christmas morning worshiping outside of their beloved church. The Diocese closed the church several years ago citing structural as well as financial issues.

To Heidi Wisniewski, the church has meant so much to her and her family. “My children were baptized in this church, they did all their work in this church and I put part of my life in this church.”

On special occasions they still hold services outside of the church. It’s their hope that the decision to close Mater Dolorosa will one be reversed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s