Former church parishioners meet outside church to celebrate Christmas

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This was another bittersweet Christmas day for parishioners of the Mater Dolorosa church in Holyoke.

Dozens of men and women spent Christmas morning worshiping outside of their beloved church. The Diocese closed the church several years ago citing structural as well as financial issues.

To Heidi Wisniewski, the church has meant so much to her and her family. “My children were baptized in this church, they did all their work in this church and I put part of my life in this church.”

On special occasions they still hold services outside of the church. It’s their hope that the decision to close Mater Dolorosa will one be reversed.