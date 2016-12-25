Christmas Morning Mass celebrated at churches around the world

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas morning: a time for family, gifts, and for many, a morning Mass service.

The holiday season is all about giving, being thankful, and spending time with loved ones. For many, Christmas Day is one of the holiest days of the year.

At St. Patrick’s Church in South Hadley, hundreds of people are in the pews for the morning Mass. Father James Nolte told 22News the sermon will be about celebrating the birth of Christ and honoring God, as well as taking into consideration what the Christmas season is all about.

22News spoke with several people in attendance, who said they look forward to the Christmas season all year, and for them, Christmas Day is a time of peace, harmony, and joy.

Christmas is celebrated by over two billion people around the world.