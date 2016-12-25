Candle blamed for Southampton house fire

Chief Workman urges extra care when it comes to candles in the home

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton’s Fire Chief told 22News a preliminary investigation indicated a candle was to blame in a fire that damaged a home on Karen Lane late Christmas night.

Chief John Workman said a fire started in the kitchen at 6 Karen lane around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, and spread to the living room and garage.

There was only one person at home at the time, and they got out safely.  The chief said that person would be staying with relatives Christmas night.

Chief Workman said residents should be careful about using candles or any open flame in a house.

Easthampton, Westfield and Holyoke all sent equipment and personnel for mutual aid.

