Baby born 12:01am Christmas morning at Baystate Medical Center

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – While some people were up early this morning opening gifts under the Christmas Tree, a Palmer couple was welcoming a new addition to their family this Christmas Morning. 22News found out about one family’s Christmas Miracle, the first baby born today in western Massachusetts.

Baby Gabriel Strong Columbus just made it into the world on Christmas Day. He was born at 12:01 this morning, and after a rough year, his parents couldn’t be more excited about his arrival.

The Palmer couple gave life, welcoming a new addition to their family. A 7 pound, 4 ounce healthy baby boy named Gabriel Strong Columbus and the name suits this Christmas baby.

“About how Gabriel and the angels and how he’s named after them and Christmas Day, is just crazy.” The new mom from Palmer told 22News, after suffering a miscarriage last year, this is the best gift. Stephanie Witt, of Palmer said, “He’s an arch angel. It’s significant that’s for sure and on Christmas Day, especially at 12:01 he didn’t waste no time.”

Not only is it a big deal for mom and dad, it’s also a nice surprise for the hospital.

Jennifer Doe, a nurse at Baystate Medical Center said, “We always hope for the first Christmas baby in the area, or like, for New Year’s, a New Year’s baby, but for Christmas we definitely hope that we get it and we did this year, which was really exciting.”

“I honestly didn’t want him born on Christmas.”

Reporter: “Why?”

“Because I feel like he gets gypped on his Christmas presents and his birthday, because it’s all together in one.”

Santa delivered this gift early. The bundle of joy wasn’t expected to make his debut until January 4th. Doe has been a nurse at Baystate Medical Center for 15-years.

She told 22News, delivering Christmas babies never gets dull. “It’s very exciting every time. It seems like the first time every time, because it brings the same type of joy to a different family.”

Mom and baby Gabriel are both doing fine. Both are expected to go home on Monday.