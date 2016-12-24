Yale changes financial aid policies for low-income students

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University says it has made changes to its financial aid policies to help low-income students.

The Ivy League school says that for several years parents earning less than $65,000 annually have not been required to contribute at all to the cost of a child’s education.

Under the changes announced this month those students also will receive an allowance to help them buy a computer, winter clothing and other expenses. The allowance will be $2,000 for first-year students and $600 for other undergraduates.

The amount of money the students themselves are expected to contribute from summer jobs also has been reduced by a third to $1,700.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s