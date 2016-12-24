Weather Alert Day Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has put all of western Massachusetts in a Winter Weather Advisory. Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden County are in a Winter Weather Advisory until 2PM Saturday afternoon. Berkshire County is in a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that due to the chance for snow, sleet, and freezing rain traveling can possibly be difficult and to be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility. Use caution while driving, there could be some icing on the roadways and sidewalks as well, especially those that are untreated.

Through the early morning hours snow, freezing rain, and sleet is expected through late morning. We are expecting less than inch through most of the Pioneer Valley and southern Berkshire County. Possibly 1-3 inches can be found in western parts of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties as well as northern Berkshire County.

As warm air pushes in late morning, starting from the lower Pioneer Valley and headed north, there will be a change over from a wintry mix to plain rain, before the rain comes to an end Saturday afternoon.