Video: Officer tases 91-year-old at nursing home

Just a word of warning, the video may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

(CNN) – Police have released bodycam video of a controversial tasing at a nursing home in Kansas. It shows officers tasing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient because he was reportedly violent.

People in the Minneapolis community are reacting strongly to this body camera video that shows a sheriff’s deputy, tasing a 91-year-old man at a nursing home.

One woman said, “It’s bad that happened because dementia is a very sad disease to have to deal with. And for them to do that is kind of disheartening to our community.”

When the incident happened in March, the Ottawa County sheriff said the man at the nursing home assaulted another resident and was resisting officers when they tried to get him to a doctor’s appointment.

The video shows the man batting at officers with his hands. When he tries to run away, the deputy tases him.

Since this happened, a new administrator at the nursing facility put new policies in place to handle any situations that get out of hand. That administrator said, “I don’t know all the details, but what I do want to do is make sure that whatever did take place at the time, we don’t have a repeat of.”

Some of those changes – more training for staff, including making sure no one ever has to respond to a situation, alone.

The administrator won’t comment on if that deputy went too far. “Did that have to happen? I don’t know. All I know is I have a resident that got hurt. They should’ve had a professional on board, first of all, somebody to talk him down. If these police officers were not trained properly on how to handle that, this is what happened.”

The family says the man died two months after the tasing, and believes his death is connected with what happened.