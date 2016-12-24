Still a chance for a white Christmas this season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people here in western Massachusetts just wanted a white Christmas. 22News is working for you with how some spots in western Massachusetts might still have that chance.

For those who had a “White Christmas” on their wish list this year, depending on where you live in western Massachusetts, might see their wish actually come true.It doesn’t have to snow on the day of Christmas for it to be a white Christmas. All you need is an inch of snow already on the ground.

The snow we saw last weekend gave some spots in western Massachusetts 6, 7, and even 8 inches of snow.

Depending on how much snow survived the above average temperatures and sun filled week, it could be a white Christmas where you live. All you need is a yardstick to measure the snow.

22News went to West Springfield early Saturday morning, measured untouched snow towards the middle of the ground due to the edges already melting. Over an inch of snow is still in spots in West Springfield, so technically making it a white Christmas. Of course what hasn’t already washed away from the heavy rain earlier Saturday morning.

Before the rain Saturday morning, some places saw snowflakes, like in Whately. One viewer sent this photo to 22News through our “ReportIt” feature. Making it one day short of seeing snowflakes falling on Christmas Day.

December 2012 was the last time western Massachusetts had snow actually on Christmas day. There was about a coating on the ground.