Springfield Jewish Community Center lights menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – This evening the Jewish community from the Pioneer Valley came together at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to light the largest menorah in Western Massachusetts signifying the start of the Hanukkah holiday.

It’s often referred to as the festival of lights and it commemorates the rededication of the temple menorah.

The word Hanukkah means dedication in Hebrew. The lighting of the menorah signifies the miracle in ancient times, when the temple menorah stayed lit for eight days on barely enough oil for one day.

Today, this Jewish community came together to observe that miracle. Families traditionally come together at the Menorah to begin the eight day celebration Hanukkah.

Rabbi James Greene joins us to tell us why Hanukkah, is not only important for people of Jewish faith, but to everyone.

People of the Jewish faith told 22News the 8 days of Hanukkah truly represent trying to bring more light into our world. The 8-day celebration is beginning this evening, and continues for the next eight days through the first of the year.