SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire Fighter Gene Os told 22News they received complaints around 4:30 this afternoon of the smell of natural gas on Columbia and Harvard Streets.

That’s a residential section of town off Route 202. He said it seems to be coming from the sewers. Baystate Gas crews are on the way.

22News is covering this story and we’ll being you any new information here on WWLP.com