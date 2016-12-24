Sex assaults at New England colleges on the rise

BOSTON (AP) — Reports of sex assaults at colleges across New England are on the rise.

The Boston Globe reports 784 “forcible sex offenses” were reported during 2015 at 60 colleges in the region. The Globe said the increase could be the result of increased monitoring of what has historically been an underreported crime.

The 2015 total was a record high for the colleges, up from 734 in 2014 and more than twice the 331 reported in 2011. The true number is believed to be even higher, given that many assaults still go unreported.

Of the 60 schools the Globe reviewed, the highest total was at Harvard University, which reported 54 assaults in 2015. The next highest totals were 49 at the University of Connecticut and 45 at the University of New Hampshire.