One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Springfield

Rachel Fazio Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash in Springfield. It was a single-car crash, which led to a person being trapped and needing to be extricated after the SUV rolled over.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard Labelle told 22News the SUV was speeding through the intersection of Maple and State streets when the driver lost control, causing the SUV to hit a tree and roll over.

2 people were in the SUV. Lt. Labelle told 22News one person was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment and is in critical condition. The other person was taken to Baystate and treated for minor injuries

