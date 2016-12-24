One hospitalized after shooting inside car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is following news of a shooting in Springfield. One person was shot on Wallace Street around 10 P.M. Saturday night.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News the victim was in their car when someone jumped into the rear seat, shot the victim in the torso, and then ran off.

The victim was rushed to Baystate Medical Center. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Springfield Police are looking for the shooter. We’ll continue to update you as information becomes available.