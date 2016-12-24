More states consider working around the Electoral College

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers in several states are proposing measures that would allow their states to work around the Electoral College.

They are joining a push that has gained steam since the November election, in which Democrat Hillary Clinton won the national popular vote but lost the electoral vote to Republican Donald Trump.

Over the last decade, 11 states have passed laws to join The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The compact calls for Electoral College voters in member states to cast ballots for the presidential candidate who earns the most votes nationwide, regardless of their statewide vote.

State lawmakers, most of them Democrats, recently have voiced support for joining the compact in states including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Mexico.

