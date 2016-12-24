Mansfield Jewish center to build, light Lego menorah

MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Mansfield Jewish organization is celebrating Hanukkah in a fun and creative way this year.

The Chabad Jewish Community Center is planning to build and then light a menorah made entirely of Legos on Wednesday.

The menorah will be built by children using 8,000 Lego pieces in the town library and then lit in front of town hall.

Center co-director Rabbi Yossi Kivman says the goal is the make the eight-day Festival of Lights “interactive, vibrant and real.” Hanukkah begins on Saturday and ends Dec. 31.

Wednesday’s festivities include a mini Lego menorah contest, a Lego dreidel, music and traditional Hanukkah foods.

Kivman said the Legos will be donated to Boston Children’s Hospital after the event.

The event is free and open to all.