Local children get one last shot to talk to Santa

Bright Nights celebrated its 22nd Christmas Eve tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts children got one last chance to see Santa before Christmas in Springfield’s Bright Nights at Forest Park.

Bright Nights celebrated its 22nd Christmas Eve. It was Santa’s last night, before he set out to deliver Christmas gifts to the kids around the world. It was their last opportunity to give “Big the Guy” their last minute request.

Jovani Mastro Matteo has one very specific request for Santa, “A remote control and a car that you can like steer.”

22News is tracking Santa’s journey around the world.

