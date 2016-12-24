Last minute shoppers looking for last minute deals

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The weather didn’t get in the way of the Shoppers who were still out Saturday, hunting down last minute holiday gifts.

Right down to the wire, getting the last minute gifts on the wish list.

Betty Cassidy of Southwick said “Because my daughter wanted something specific, and I had to go to the apple store and I figured it wouldn’t be as busy today. So I came today.”

It couldn’t wait any longer. Whether naughty NUGHTY or NICE, Santa Claus had his hands full checking the list twice.

Procrastinators or bargain hunters. The day of Christmas Eve and the start of Hanukah, people came in droves again today to the Holyoke Mall. We’ll take a look at the deals and talk to the shoppers themselves.

Dara Sullivan told 22News, I’m a procrastinator. I work better under pressure. I shop at the last minute and you also save a lot of money so…

50% OFF. Buy One Get One Free. The sales sure had their draw.

Kayla Ferris from Windsor talked about some procrastination being involved, “I think it’s a little bit of both because when you procrastinate you still get the bargain deals but procrastination works sometimes.

Brett Remillard of South Hadley said, “I’d say it’s more strategy with less to look at there’s less to pick from and you’re better off. It’s the thought that counts right.”

Okay, so maybe it’s a bit of both. But the bargain that most were after was making their family and friends feel appreciated.

The gifts are just a plus but definitely cherish the time that you have with your families. Something to remember on the night before Christmas and as the first candle on the Menorah is lit.