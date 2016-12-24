The Delaney House to prepare holiday dinners for pick-up

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no disgrace to host a Christmas dinner that a take-out service prepared for your guests, especially when you’re too busy to cook during the holiday season.

At the Delaney House restaurant in Holyoke, Christmas dinners were ready for pick-up. The Dinners are prepared in the Delaney House kitchen for families who’d rather not do the cooking.

John Henry of Holyoke picked-up the dinner he’ll serve his guests on Christmas day. “We’ve been doing this for several years now, because it saves so much time preparing meals, cooking meals, everything’s ready to go practically when we get it.”

Take out dinners serving as many as 12 to 15 guests have become increasingly popular here in Western Massachusetts.

A Delaney House spokesman said it’s cheaper to buy a prepared meal than cope with the cost of creating the feast from scratch.