Health exchange to announce holiday hours for signups

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says it will continue providing enrollment help to consumers over the holidays.

Access Health CT’s enrollment centers in New Britain and New Haven and its call center will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They will be closed Christmas Day and Monday, Dec. 26.

Over the New Year’s holiday, the enrollment centers and call center will be open on Friday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. They will be closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Open enrollment is scheduled to end Jan. 31. Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says certified insurance brokers will be available for free to help people choose a plan. The number is 1-855-805-4325.