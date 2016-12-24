Health exchange to announce holiday hours for signups

By Published:
Courtesy: MGNonline
Courtesy: MGNonline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says it will continue providing enrollment help to consumers over the holidays.

Access Health CT’s enrollment centers in New Britain and New Haven and its call center will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They will be closed Christmas Day and Monday, Dec. 26.

Over the New Year’s holiday, the enrollment centers and call center will be open on Friday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. They will be closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Open enrollment is scheduled to end Jan. 31. Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says certified insurance brokers will be available for free to help people choose a plan. The number is 1-855-805-4325.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s