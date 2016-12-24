Firefighters searched for source of gas smell in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a tense two hours in one South Hadley neighborhood where police and firefighters were alerted to the smell of natural gas in a residential neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

South Hadley firefighter Gene Os told 22News they received complaints around 4:30 Saturday afternoon of the smell of natural gas on Columbia and Harvard Streets.

Os described the area as a residential section of town off Route 202. He said the smell seemed to be coming from the sewers.

Baystate Gas Company crews were dispatched to assess the situation.

A South Hadley fire dispatcher told 22News that police and fire crews cleared the area at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. He did not know it there was any determination of the source of the smell.

There were no evacuations.