Family: NYPD raided home by mistake, posted Snapchat photos

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
cnn-nypd-snapchat

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of a New York City family say police raided their apartment by mistake and posted a photo on social media with the caption “Merry Christmas Its NYPD.”

WABC-TV reports that the police warrant squad showed up at a Brooklyn apartment Thursday morning and put handcuffs on everyone there.

Apartment resident Kimberly Santiago says the officers were looking for someone who doesn’t live there and whom she doesn’t know. She says the officers left after three hours.

But she says the officers posted two photos of the botched raid on Snapchat. The second photo was captioned “warrant sweeps.”

A police spokeswoman says the department’s internal affairs bureau is investigating the incident.

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com

___

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s