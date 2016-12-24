Discarded pistol found in Stamford city vacuum truck

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say a discarded gun was found in a Stamford city vacuum truck.

The Advocate reports Sgt. Simon Blanc says police were called Wednesday after a worker performing inspection and maintenance work on the truck found the weapon.

Police say the semi-automatic pistol was wedged inside a small cage at the top of the truck’s capacity cylinder.

The truck cleans about 10 catch basins a day. A catch basin is a sieve-like device at the entrance to a sewer. It stops matter that could block up the sewer.

Between 13,000 and 15,000 storm drains in Stamford are cleaned biannually.

City officials told police it’s impossible to determine where the gun was sucked up.

Officials say police will test to see if the gun has been used in any shootings.