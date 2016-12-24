Holidays can mean trouble for diabetics

Mary Moloney, CNN Published: Updated:
NEW YORK (CNN) – For some, the holidays can consist of three food groups: Cookies, cakes, and chocolate.

However, for those with diabetes, all that fun food can be harmful. Here are some things to keep in mind when you’re preparing a holiday meal.

Count your carbohydrates. Carbs raise blood sugar, so look at the total carbohydrates on the label, not just the sugar.

Watch out for fruits, dairy, starchy vegetables and grains. Watch your salt. Soups and broth are usually packed with sodium. Either cut back or use a low-sodium broth in holiday recipes.

Also, cut down on both saturated and trans fats. One tip for recipes calling for soup, you can usually find a healthy version with less fat.

Don’t forget to eat your protein at every meal. Try to choose lean cuts of chicken, fish and pork.

Plus, don’t forget to limit your sugar intake, especially in desserts. Try fresh fruit or frozen fruit with no added sugar or canned fruit in 100% fruit juice.

Finally, be prepared when you’re going to a potluck to take along a healthy option. That way, if everything else there is on the unhealthy side, you will have something to eat.

