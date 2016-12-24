Rated PG-13

1 hour 35 minutes

Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This happens every year. Among the crop of highly touted holiday films, there’s bound to be one stinker. And this year’s Lemon is called “Collateral Beauty”.

What are friends for, if not to patronize Will Smith getting over a personal tragedy. It’s clumsy, agonizingly artificial, where you can see the actors don’t believe bone word of their sugary dialogue.

If his pals humor Smith, they figure he’ll snap out of his depression. So they hire actors to play guardian angels in disguise. I felt embarrassed for the unfortunate cast trying to deal with this drivel.

Putting a positive spin on suspension of disbelief for the holidays is one thing, but “Collateral Beauty” becomes insufferable and you can sense the embarrassment on Kate Winslet’s face. To put it mildly, Winslet isn’t exactly comfortable struggling with her phony American accent.

“Collateral Beauty” is an insincere tearjerker from start to finish, where everything feels contrived.

Only out of a sense of charity does “Collateral Beauty” wind up with as many as 2 stars.

The only person in the theater who showed any good sense was the woman several seats from me. She merely kept her mind off the movie by playing with her smart phone for an hour and a half. Good for her…all the rest of us suffered collateral damage.