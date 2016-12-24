Christmas Eve mass held at St. Michael’s Cathedral

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop of the Springfield Diocese, Reverend Mitchell Rozanski, celebrated the traditional Christmas Eve Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral late this afternoon.

The faithful filled the Bishop’s church for the Christmas Eve service. They head the bishop’s annual Christmas homily.

In his homily, Bishop Rozanski stressed “that even in our darkest moments, God does not abandon us. That Christmas reaffirms that message of enduring peace, hope, and goodwill”.

For those unable to attend, the homily in its entirety will be broadcast at 10 o’clock Christmas morning, as part of the weekly “chalice of salvation” service broadcast every Sunday morning on 22News.