Chimney fire closes off Montague street

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is following Breaking News of a serious fire in the Franklin County town of Montague.

A Turners Falls Fire dispatcher told 22News that a fire at 28 High Street apparently started as a chimney fire. So far, no reports of injuries.

22News called both Greenfield and Orange Fire Departments, and were told they both had sent engines for mutual aid. Turners Falls Police told 22News that all of High Street is closed off.

