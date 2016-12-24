Amazon allegedly sent sex toys instead of toys to customer

(CNN) – A Rhode Island man claims amazon messed up his order, sending him sex toys instead of gifts he wanted to give his daughter and her friend. We’ve got to be careful about showing you what’s in this box.

“They are adult sex toys.” That’s not what Alex Bai said he ordered from amazon a few weeks ago. “I think Amazon owes a sincere apology.”

Alex said he ordered two wood burning kits for his 11 year-old daughter and her friend. The label he shows us says that’s what’s in the box. What did you think when you looked inside?

Alex said, “Well, definitely not a wood burning kit. At first, I had no idea what it was.”

So I really wasn’t sure what it was when we first saw it either, but when you Google the brand name on the box Alex got, the first thing that comes up is an Amazon description of a rechargeable wireless remote controlled vibrating pleasure adult sex toy. And that certainly looks like what Alex got.

Alex had not open the second box, until now. The wrapper still on it. “The label still says it’s a wood burning kit, exactly as I ordered. There you go, same thing. Not a wood burning kit.”

Alex said he called amazon to complain, was told they’d call back, but he called again after not hearing back for three days. He says he was then told he could get a refund and $10 credit, and the company would investigate. That was a week ago.

He said, “So I don’t feel they are treating this seriously. They didn’t realize how potentially damaging or embarrassing for a customer it can be. They didn’t realize what could happen if I just, without checking, gave this to a pre-teen girl.”

He suggests other customers open their orders before giving them as gifts. “You really cannot totally trust that whatever you received from Amazon is exactly what you have ordered.”

The station reached out to amazon but did not hear back from company.