A new Christmas classic? Chewbacca roars out ‘Silent Night’

The song has made the rounds online for several years.

Associated Press Published:
Guests can encounter Chewbacca in his makeshift Rebel Base at Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Inside Star Wars Launch Bay, guests also may play the latest Star Wars interactive video games, explore galleries full of treasured memorabilia and authentic replicas of large-scale Star Wars artifacts, including those from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and purchase Star Wars merchandise. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
Guests can encounter Chewbacca in his makeshift Rebel Base at Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Inside Star Wars Launch Bay, guests also may play the latest Star Wars interactive video games, explore galleries full of treasured memorabilia and authentic replicas of large-scale Star Wars artifacts, including those from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and purchase Star Wars merchandise. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie’s rendition of “Silent Night” is adding some “Star Wars” flair to the Christmas classic.

The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie’s grunts and growls with clips from several “Star Wars” films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.

(For added comedy, turn on YouTube’s closed captions.)

The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, “Christmas With Chewbacca.”

The song has made the rounds online for several years.

____

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s