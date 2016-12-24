23rd annual Griffin’s Friends’ Santa and elf run held in Springfield

Griffin's Friends is named after Griffin Kelleher, who died of cancer at 14-months-old

Rachel Fazio Published: Updated:
griffins-friends

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the season of giving, and volunteers are kicking off Christmas Eve in style with some festive costumes.

Over 100 runners are dressed in Santa and elf outfits to support Griffin’s Friends, a volunteer group that works to help support children with cancer and their families.

The group is named after Griffin Kelleher, who passed away from cancer at just 14-months-old.

Griffin’s Friends’ Marathon Challenge, now in its 23rd year, is a major fundraiser for Griffin’s Friends programs and activities. This traditional Santa and elf run starts at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant on Island Pond Road and heads to Forest Park.

Team Griffin’s Friends will also run the Walter Childs Marathon on May 7th in Holyoke.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s