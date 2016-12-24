23rd annual Griffin’s Friends’ Santa and elf run held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the season of giving, and volunteers are kicking off Christmas Eve in style with some festive costumes.

Over 100 runners are dressed in Santa and elf outfits to support Griffin’s Friends, a volunteer group that works to help support children with cancer and their families.

The group is named after Griffin Kelleher, who passed away from cancer at just 14-months-old.

Griffin’s Friends’ Marathon Challenge, now in its 23rd year, is a major fundraiser for Griffin’s Friends programs and activities. This traditional Santa and elf run starts at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant on Island Pond Road and heads to Forest Park.

Team Griffin’s Friends will also run the Walter Childs Marathon on May 7th in Holyoke.