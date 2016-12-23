Western Massachusetts’ tallest menorah to be lit Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s only happened four times in the last 100 years, and this year will be the fifth time that Christmas and the first full day of Hanukkah fall on the same day.

Hanukkah begins Saturday night at sundown on Christmas Eve. Amid all the Christmas and holiday lights in Springfield’s Court Square, you’ll find the tallest menorah in western Massachusetts.

While people of the Jewish faith will be lighting their first Hanukah candles around the world Saturday night, Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy, will host an official lighting ceremony this coming Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The rabbi and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will light the more than ten-foot tall menorah with the aid of a high lift. The public is invited to participate in the ceremony and celebration.

The last time Hanukkah and Christmas overlapped was in 2005.