Will we still have a white Christmas? It depends on where you live

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, your dream may become a reality- but it all depends upon where you live.

Our chances for actually getting snow to fall on Christmas Day are now looking pretty low, but that does not mean that we will not have a white Christmas. The term is defined as having an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, regardless of when that snow actually fell.

Across western Massachusetts, many areas actually have several inches of snow still on the ground. However, portions of Hampden County have slightly less than an inch of snow on the ground already. What’s more, we may melt some more of this snow before we get to Sunday.

Temperatures above freezing, direct sunlight, fog, and rain all cause snow to melt. We will see many of these conditions before we get to Christmas Day, which may trim down the snowpack. That being said, the 22News Storm Team has confidence that a good portion of western Massachusetts will wake up Sunday morning with an inch of snow on the ground or more- even if it is a little less snow than you have now.