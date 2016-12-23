West Springfield physician resigns after surgery investigation

Dr. Chiu was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in 1981

Kara Walsh Published: Updated:
Cataract & Laser Center West in West Springfield. (WWLP)
Cataract & Laser Center West in West Springfield. (WWLP)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An anesthesiologist has resigned his medical license after being linked to surgeries that led to severe vision loss in patients at a West Springfield laser center.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration announced on Friday that Dr. Tzay Chiu will no longer be allowed to practice medicine anywhere in the United States.

In 2014, five patients of the Cataract and Laser Center West suffered from “very serious” injuries while being injected with anesthesia.

Dr. Chiu had signed an agreement not to practice medicine during the investigation. He was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in 1981.

5 local patients seriously injured during eye surgery gone wrong

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s