West Springfield physician resigns after surgery investigation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An anesthesiologist has resigned his medical license after being linked to surgeries that led to severe vision loss in patients at a West Springfield laser center.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration announced on Friday that Dr. Tzay Chiu will no longer be allowed to practice medicine anywhere in the United States.

In 2014, five patients of the Cataract and Laser Center West suffered from “very serious” injuries while being injected with anesthesia.

Dr. Chiu had signed an agreement not to practice medicine during the investigation. He was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in 1981.