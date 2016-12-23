Urgent need for Type O blood at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is asking people with Type O blood to come in and donate.

Jade Rivera-McFarlin of Baystate told 22News there is an urgent need for Type O negative and positive blood.

Amy Benson, a recruiter for the Baystate Health Blood Donor Program, said last week’s poor weather conditions and the holiday season have compromised their blood supply. Type O blood is especially helpful in hospitals because of how many people it can serve.

“Type O is very useful because Type O negative is a universal donor so their blood can help save anyone, and Type O positive is the second most common blood type,” Benson said. “We are a level-one trauma center, so we need Type O blood on hand at all times to save the life of anybody that comes through the door.”

The Baystate Blood Donor Center, located at 759 Chestnut Street in Springfield, is open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M, Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Sundays from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

If you want to donate you can walk-in or make an appointment by calling 413-794-4600.