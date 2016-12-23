Time is running out to ship your Christmas parcels

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You have a short time to get to a UPS store if you’re hoping that your last minute package will reach its destination by the night before Christmas.

West Springfield UPS manager Linda Devine told 22News that when she turns out the lights at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, that’s it.

It’s been a hectic week, helping customers send packages all over the world, but because of changing purchasing styles it hasn’t been as busy as previous years.

“We didn’t pack as many packages for the past few years,” Devine said. “We’ve been doing it online, having it shipped to your home, fighting traffic. But still, we had a good year.”

Devine added that many of her last-minute customers on Friday afternoon are students putting their books up for sale on Amazon.