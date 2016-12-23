Time is running out to ship your Christmas parcels

UPS Store owner says that once her store closes Friday night, it's too late to ship in time for Christmas.

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
holiday-shipping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You have a short time to get to a UPS store if you’re hoping that your last minute package will reach its destination by the night before Christmas.

West Springfield UPS manager Linda Devine told 22News that when she turns out the lights at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, that’s it.

It’s been a hectic week, helping customers send packages all over the world, but because of changing purchasing styles it hasn’t been as busy as previous years.

“We didn’t pack as many packages for the past few years,” Devine said. “We’ve been doing it online, having it shipped to your home, fighting traffic. But still, we had a good year.”

Devine added that many of her last-minute customers on Friday afternoon are students putting their books up for sale on Amazon.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s