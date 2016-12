There’s still time: Holiday mall, store hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s only a few days left to finish up holiday shopping.

Some stores and malls are providing shoppers with extended hours, while others are closing early. We’ve put together a list of hours for the holiday weekend.

Shopping Malls (individual store hours may vary, visit mall websites for more information) :

Stores with extended or alternate hours:

Babies R Us : Open 8 A.M.- 11 P.M. Friday; 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. Saturday

: Open 8 A.M.- 11 P.M. Friday; 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. Saturday Best Buy : Open 8 A.M.- 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 8 A.M.- 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Burlington Coat Factory : Open 7 A.M.- 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 8 P.M. Saturday

: Open 7 A.M.- 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 8 P.M. Saturday Dick’s Sporting Goods : Open 7 A.M. – 11:00 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M – 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 7 A.M. – 11:00 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M – 6 P.M. Saturday Hobby Lobby : Open 8 A.M. – 9 P.M. Friday; 9 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. Saturday

: Open 8 A.M. – 9 P.M. Friday; 9 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. Saturday Home Depot : Open 6 A.M. – 9 P.M. Friday; 6 A.M. – 5 P.M. Saturday

: Open 6 A.M. – 9 P.M. Friday; 6 A.M. – 5 P.M. Saturday JC Penney : Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Kmart(Holyoke) : Open 8 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday

: Open 8 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday Kmart(Palmer) : Open 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Friday; 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday

: Open 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Friday; 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday Kmart(Springfield) : Open 8 A.M. – 11 P.M. Friday; 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday

: Open 8 A.M. – 11 P.M. Friday; 8 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday Kohls : Open 24 hours, closes at 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 24 hours, closes at 6 P.M. Saturday Macy’s : Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Marshalls : Open 7 A.M. – 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 7 A.M. – 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Sears : Open 9 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 8 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 9 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 8 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Target : Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday

: Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 10 P.M. Saturday Tj Maxx : Open 7 A.M. – 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

: Open 7 A.M. – 11 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Walmart (Chicopee/Northampton): Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

(Chicopee/Northampton): Open 7 A.M. – Midnight Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Walmart (Springfield/Hadley): Open 7 A.M. – 10 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday

(Springfield/Hadley): Open 7 A.M. – 10 P.M. Friday; 7 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday Walmart (Westfield/East Windsor): Open 24 hours, closes 6 P.M. Saturday

(Westfield/East Windsor): Open 24 hours, closes 6 P.M. Saturday Walmart(Ware): Open 6 A.M – Midnight Friday; 6 A.M. – 6 P.M.