Teen killed, 2nd boy injured in Falmouth crash

Driver killed, passenger flown to Rhode Island Hospital

Associated Press Published:
FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — One Falmouth High School student has been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree just before 7 p.m. Thursday. First responders found the car in the woods with two people trapped inside.

The driver, a 17-year-old East Falmouth boy, was killed.

The passenger was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Their names were not released, but school athletic director Kathleen Burke tells the Cape Cod Times the victims played on the school’s hockey team and were also members of the state championship football team.

The crash remains under investigation.

