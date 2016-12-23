Sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County Friday night

Checkpoint could be anywhere in Hampden County

By Published:
Police lights by night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  State Police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts about their plan to set up a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

State Police Colonel Richard McKeon said it’ll take place somewhere in Hampden County beginning Friday and will continue into Saturday.  It will be operated during varied hours and the selection of vehicles will not be random.

Wilbraham police posted to their Facebook page Friday, reminding anyone going to a holiday party to plan ahead.

“You better watch out. You better not drive. Find a designated driver and I’m telling you why: a state police sobriety checkpoint is coming to town,” police wrote.

State police said the purpose of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate drivers and strengthen public awareness to the need of finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence from the roads.

Local police departments throughout western Massachusetts have stepped up their driving patrols this holiday season as part of the “Drive Sober or get pulled over” campaign.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s