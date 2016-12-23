Shoppers rush to pick up holiday grocery items

Big Y stores will be open until 6PM on Christmas Eve

Logan Leavitt Published: Updated:
big-y-last-minute-shopping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – With Christmas just a few days away, many people are rushing to the grocery store to pick up last minute items for their Christmas dinner.

The Big Y in West Springfield was full of people Friday night grabbing food for the big day. Customers told 22News that last-minute grocery shopping is just a part of the holiday season.

Some customers, like Carol from West Springfield, even dressed up for the occasion; “A few years ago, my work wanted to have Santa come to the party, so he bought the costume and now he needs to use it. So this year I get mine so that I could do this, and Santa made my hat.”

Big Y stores will be open until 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day so employees can spend the day with their families.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s