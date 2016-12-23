Shoppers pack local stores during last days of holiday shopping

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only two more days left to buy your gifts before Christmas morning, and shoppers are filling the stores before they fill stockings with gifts. 22News watched shoppers crown Thornes Marketplace and dozens of stores located along Main Street in Northampton.

Though the big day is coming, we’ve actually had more time to shop because of the Leap Year, which gave us an extra day between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Katie Rennie, manager of 25 Central inside Thornes Marketplace, told 22News the snow storm last Saturday may have taken away that extra day. Sales were slow when they’re expected to be high the weekend before Christmas.

Rennie said she hopes shoppers will think local when getting their gifts these next two days. “It’s really wonderful to think about small businesses first, because we’re here and give back to the community. It’s really fun to have the community come in and support us too.”

When shopping, make sure you keep your gifts in the trunk of your car and lock it. Police advise you to park in well-lit areas and as close to the store as possible. Online shoppers should track packages to make sure they arrive at the door and aren’t stolen.