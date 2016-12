SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Talk about a busy schedule.

Santa Clause has stopped in western Massachusetts before he heads out on his trip around the world. He will be taking calls from children Friday morning live on 94.7 WMAS from inside the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Santa’s trip to western Massachusetts has been a tradition for 24 years now. Children can call Santa at 413-731-9500 from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. Friday.