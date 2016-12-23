Roads, skies busy for holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to AAA, more Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year than ever before.

Travelers may want to leave a bit early to make it to their holiday destinations this weekend. AAA reports that 103,000,000 Americans will travel this holiday season, with 90 percent of the trips happening on the roads.

Low gas prices and rising wages are some of the factors causing more Americans to take trips this year. The roadways are expected to be busiest from Friday through Christmas Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to map out their route before their trip and to plan for extra time.

Travelers flying to their holiday destinations should arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their scheduled flight within the U.S., and at least three hours before their scheduled flight traveling outside the country.

The Transportation Security Administration says wrapped gifts are allowed on planes but that they encourage travelers to wait to wrap presents until they arrive to their destination. Wrapped presents could cause delays in security lines because agents may have to unwrap certain items for inspection.

The TSA is also urging travelers to look up what can and cannot fly in carry-on and checked baggage. Travelers can check the TSA’s prohibited items list or search for items here.