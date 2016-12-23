Police: Holyoke man killed after alleged marijuana deal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 55-year-old man who was killed in Holyoke, Thursday night, was shot after an alleged drug deal.

24-year-old Eric Carattini and 20-year-old Nashan Perez pleaded not guilty at their murder arraignments on Friday in Holyoke District Court.

Nashan Perez (left) and Eric Carattini (right) are charged with murder in the killing of Anthony Sirakowski in Holyoke on December 22, 2016.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isiais Cruz told 22News Carratini is accused of shooting Anthony Sirakowski to death in a camper on Pine Street.

Lt. Cruz said Perez sold Sirakowski $50 worth of marijuana Thursday night. Once the deal was over, Perez told Carratini that Sirakowski had cash on him, and that’s when Carratini reportedly went to the camper to rob Sirakowski.

Carattini and Perez are due back in court on January 23rd.

