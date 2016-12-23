Man who took pleasure in cop’s death held on threat charges

He faces charges including making a bomb threat and threatening a shooting at Auburn High School

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An 18-year-old who once went on a profanity-laced tirade in a Massachusetts police station lobby to express pleasure at an officer’s death has been held without bail on accusations that he threatened to “shoot up” his former school.

Marcus Rodriguez was held as a danger to society at a court hearing Thursday. He faces charges including making a bomb threat and threatening a shooting at Auburn High School.

Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis Jr. told the Telegram & Gazette that Rodriguez showed up at the station May 23 “and expressed his opinion that he was happy” that Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

Rodriguez’s lawyer said his client may be a “pain in the butt” but is not dangerous.

