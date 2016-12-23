Man arrested after allegedly firing handgun on I-91

WINDSOR, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested, Thursday night, after allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 91.

According to the Connecticut State Police Facebook page, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers from Troop H-Hartford went to I-91 southbound near Exit 35A in Windsor, Conn., after receiving a report of a road rage incident.

When the troopers arrived, they reported seeing the victim’s vehicle was damaged by at least two bullets on the passenger side; at the back wheel and front door, police said. The victim was not injured.

The victim was able to give the troopers a license plate number, and detectives from Central District Major Crime assisted with finding the suspect at his home. Then, after an interview, detectives arrested Jacob Danis of Manchester, Conn.

Danis was taken to Troop H and charged with the following:

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Breach of Peace

Assault 2nd

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Police said Danis was held on $50,000 bond, and scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court on Friday.