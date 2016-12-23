Last minute shoppers hit the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – “Usually my shopping is done with now, except for this year,” is what dozens of shoppers told 22News.

The stores at Riverdale Plaza in West Springfield were packed with last minute shoppers. “It’s hard. I mean when I get out of work that’s when I can do things,” said Linda King of West Springfield.

Shoppers said that’s why they waited until just days before Christmas to go on their buying binge. “Some people just don’t have the time. I’m between working and doing other things, like paying bills and going out. Sometimes you just don’t have the time to go shopping,” said Tony Trinchini of West Springfield.

King said, as a busy business owner, Friday night was the only night she had to finish her Christmas shopping; “I have a flower shop and this was the only time I got to go. During the holidays it’s busy.”

Some people are blaming the holiday falling on a weekend. “You know everybody’s off, you know its just tomorrow, we still have time. I don’t think we’re waiting late. I just think we have more time,” Adriana Rua of Springfield.

To accommodate procrastinating purchasers, some stores are extending their hours. 22News spotted dozens of people heading into Kohl’s Friday night, where they’ve been open for 24 hours a day since Tuesday.

