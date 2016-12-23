Holyoke Mall to be a center of last-minute shopping

Certain stores will stay open late on Christmas Eve

Juliana Mazza Published: Updated:
holyoke-mall-shopping

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was traffic all across western Massachusetts, including Holyoke, Friday night. It was all to get inside the Holyoke Mall, and grab whatever gifts were left before the holidays this weekend.

Mall hours end at 11:00 p.m. Friday, but if you still need a present ASAP, the mall will be open for limited hours Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Certain stores like Best Buy, Macy’s and JCPenney will stay open late on Christmas Eve. Click here to see a list of store times.

